PM to give political interviews and visits flood-impacted areas in Sukhothai on Friday

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, arrived at Shinawatra Tower 3 on August 29 morning with a cheerful demeanor, greeting the press warmly. When approached by reporters seeking interviews on various topics, including political issues, she replied, “Let’s save the interview for tomorrow. We’ll discuss political matters then.”







Reporters inquired if she would be available for comments on August 30, given that she would be visiting areas affected by flooding. Ms. Paetongtarn confirmed her schedule, saying, “Yes, I will be in the field.”

On August 30, Ms. Paetongtarn, as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, will visit Sukhothai Province to support and provide aid to those impacted by recent floods. Her itinerary includes distributing relief bags to residents in Khlong Krachong, Sawankhalok District, and Wang Thong-Wang Yai, Si Satchanalai District, followed by visits to Pakkhwae and Yang Sai in Mueang Sukhothai District. She is scheduled to return to Bangkok later that same day.





































