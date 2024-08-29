Former Thai Police Chief and seven others charged in Red Bull heir case

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Thai National Police Chief Somyot Poompunmuang and seven others were formally charged on August 29 for allegedly helping Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull empire, evade prosecution in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct accepted charges against the group. Prosecutors allege the defendants manipulated evidence, particularly regarding the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident.







The case stems from a 2012 incident where Vorayuth’s Ferrari fatally struck a police officer in Bangkok. Vorayuth fled the country in 2017 after repeatedly ignoring court summonses.

The court granted Somyot bail for 200,000 baht. While expressing concern about the charges, Somyot maintained his innocence, stating, “I have done my best. Everything will be proven in court.”

A hearing is scheduled for September 10, 2024. The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns about corruption and preferential treatment for Thailand’s elite. (TNA)





































