PM to collaborate with Myanmar on removing encroaching buildings to prevent recurrent border floods

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – In an effort to prevent severe and recurring floods along the Mae Sai and Tachileik border during the rainy season, the District Chief of Mae Sai has proposed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra a plan to remove buildings encroaching on the Sai River. The plan also includes constructing floodwalls and dredging the Sai and Ruak Rivers to improve water flow into the Mekong River. Myanmar’s local authorities have agreed, pending approval from the central government.



On September 28, as part of her visit to flood-affected areas in Mae Sai following the major flood between September 10-13, Prime Minister Paetongtarn, accompanied by members of her cabinet, discussed measures to manage the buildings encroaching on the Sai River, a key factor contributing to the severe floods in Mae Sai and Myanmar’s Tachileik.

Mae Sai District Chief Narongpol Kidarn informed the Prime Minister that to prevent future floods, the encroaching buildings along the riverbank must be removed. Following the recent flood, Mae Sai officials held discussions with counterparts in Tachileik, Myanmar, who also suffered severe damage. Myanmar has expressed willingness to remove riverside buildings, but the action awaits approval from their central government.







In addition to removing encroachments, the proposal includes dredging the Sai River to the Ruak River, covering a 28-kilometer stretch, to ensure better water drainage into the Mekong. The District Chief suggested that the Thai government provide engineers to assist with the project and design a more permanent flood prevention system, as the Sai River floods every rainy season.

The floodwalls should extend to Koh Chang Subdistrict in Mae Sai, where riverbank erosion has been severe, especially in areas like Ban Pa Sang and Ban Pa Daeng. Over 20 rai (approximately 8 acres) of land has been lost to the rivers, causing Thailand to lose territory every year.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn acknowledged the situation and pledged to bring the matter to the Cabinet and relevant ministries for further consideration.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army Corps of Engineers reported on the ongoing recovery efforts in Mae Sai, divided into five zones: Ban Saim Lom Choy, Ban Koh Sai, Ban Mai Lung Khon, Ban Muang Daeng, and Ban Piyaporn. Troops and machinery have been deployed to clear mud from homes, particularly for vulnerable groups, with 48 houses severely affected. Out of 6,980 households impacted, 6,280 have already been cleared, with 691 still in progress. The cleanup is expected to be completed within 45 days.







During her visit, Prime Minister Paetongtarn also inspected flood-damaged homes in Ban Koh Sai and Wat Phrom Wihan, where she provided financial assistance to families of the five flood victims. One household received 59,400 baht for the death of its head of family, while four other families received 29,700 baht each. Additionally, 50 households were granted 49,500 baht each for home repairs, and 222 households received 5,000 baht each, totaling 3,763,200 baht. After the visit, the Prime Minister proceeded to Chiang Mai to assess the flood situation there.







































