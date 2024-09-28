Bangkok Governor’s mission at ‘ASEAN Capitals Leaders Meeting’ in Vientiane

VIENTIANE – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt participated in the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC 2024) and the ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) held in Vientiane, Laos, from 18-19 September 2024. Governor Chadchart joined discussions on the theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience in Crisis for Sustainable Urban Development in ASEAN.”



During the event, a bilateral meeting was also held between Bangkok and Vientiane, led by Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, the Mayor of Vientiane. The discussion focused on future collaboration in various areas such as economic development, tourism, job promotion, public health, environment, education, and strengthening people-to-people connections. Mr. Morakot Srisawat, the Thai Ambassador to Laos, also attended the bilateral meeting.

Additionally, Governor Chadchart participated in the inauguration of the ASEAN Musical Instrumental Memorial Park and took the opportunity to visit the Lao-China railway station in Vientiane to gain insights into the transportation operations of the Lao-China railway system.















































