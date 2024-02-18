Efforts underway to track and capture tiger seen near Kariang Namtok village in Kamphaeng Phet

A wild tiger venturing into a village in Kamphaeng Phet province has prompted the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to dispatch a team of officials and veterinarians to the area.

DNP Director-General Atthapol Charoenchansa announced on Saturday (Feb 17) that efforts are underway to track and safely capture the tiger seen near Kariang Namtok village in Khlong Lan district. The team, which inspected the site on Friday, found evidence of the tiger’s presence through footprints leading back into the forest.







The origins of the tiger remain uncertain, as it roams an area connected to the vast Thung Yai and Huay Kha Khaeng forests. The plan is to capture, examine, and, if necessary, treat the tiger for injuries before releasing it back into its natural habitat.







Khlong Lan National Park Chief Surachai Photkhamanee provided details on the tiger’s size, estimating it to be about 1.5 meters in length and 70-80 centimeters in height, with an age of approximately two years. It’s speculated that the tiger may have strayed from Khun Nam Yen in Mae Wong National Park.

Fifty rangers have been mobilized to locate and capture the tiger following reports of the animal killing a pig and causing concern among the local community. (NNT)































