PM Srettha wants higher minimum wage announced

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is pushing to revise the tripartite wage committee’s recommendation to modestly increase the daily minimum wage by 2 to 16 baht, arguing that such a small increment is inadequate. He pointed out the government’s role in reducing operational costs for businesses and believes it’s time for these businesses to reciprocate with a more significant wage increase for workers.







The Premier plans to hold discussions with the wage committee, composed of members from the Ministry of Labor, employers, and employees, to address the issue of low wages. He questioned the fairness of the proposed wage hike, especially compared to higher minimum wages in countries like Singapore.

Srettha clarified that he would not directly mandate the committee to alter its decision but would instead engage in dialogues to resolve the wage problem. He also called for higher wages in the southern border provinces in light of the government’s efforts to stimulate local business through international agreements.







On the topic of a potential uniform wage rate of 400 baht per day, the Prime Minister suggested it might be appropriate for some areas and dismissed concerns about business relocation due to wage increases. He stated that the primary goal is improving the living standards of Thai people in conjunction with the government’s economic development strategies. (NNT)



























