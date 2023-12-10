Thailand urges increased climate finance at COP28

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan has called for increased international action to achieve the $100 billion climate finance goal by 2025, claiming that the funding is crucial for aiding developing countries in reaching their climate goals.

Speaking at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, Pol Gen Phatcharavat affirmed Thailand’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. He underscored Thailand’s updated National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which addresses climate change impacts in critical areas, such as water management, agriculture, and public health.







Thailand aims to peak its emissions by 2025 and increase renewable energy use in electricity to 68% by 2040 and 74% by 2050. A climate-smart rice farming project, funded by the Green Climate Fund, is now underway to promote low-emission farming.

Thailand is also drafting its first Climate Change Act to regulate emissions and enhance climate resilience. The Loss and Damage Fund, established to support vulnerable countries affected by climate change, has received financial commitments from several countries at COP 28.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat expressed optimism that the Dubai talks would create a solid path towards achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius target outlined in the Paris Agreement. (NNT)











































