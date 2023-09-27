PM says foreign companies more confident in Thailand

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin, following his recent visit to the United States for the 78th United Nations General Assembly, has indicated that foreign multinational corporations are becoming more inclined to invest in Thailand.







During his trip, the prime minister engaged with business leaders from major companies such as Microsoft, Tesla, Google, and JP Morgan, urging them to consider investment opportunities in Thailand. One major proposal involved encouraging Microsoft to invest in the development of a regional data center in Thailand. He also discussed the possibility of Tesla establishing an electric vehicle assembly plant in the kingdom.

While in New York, Prime Minister Srettha expressed his hope for a Thai corporation to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the future during his meeting with the exchange’s management.







Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the premier affirmed Thailand’s commitment to democracy with His Majesty the King as head of state, along with the principles of human rights and support for sustainable economic development. He also unveiled plans to enhance the existing 30-baht universal healthcare scheme into a “30-baht plus” program aimed at providing improved healthcare access.

Additionally, the prime minister announced his intentions to further promote foreign investment in Thailand during his forthcoming participation in the APEC Summit, where he plans to engage with representatives of mid-sized foreign companies in order to encourage further investment. (NNT)













