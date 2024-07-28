PM presides over oath-taking ceremony to mark His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presided over a poignant oath-taking ceremony at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground to mark His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary (July 28). The event, which started at 8 a.m., was attended by Cabinet members, political officials, senior civil servants from various sectors, and members of the general public.

The ceremony commenced with the prime minister paying homage to His Majesty the King’s portrait by offering incense, candles, and floral tributes. Subsequently, the premier led the gathered officials in taking an oath to diligently fulfill their roles as civil servants, committing to foster national growth and public service, reflecting the virtues upheld by His Majesty.







The event concluded with the assembly singing the royal anthem and “Sadudee Jom Racha (Hymn to the Righteous King),” reinforcing the civil servants’ pledge to positively impact the nation’s welfare. In tandem with the central event, similar ceremonies took place across Thailand in provincial halls and other specified locations, orchestrated by the Office of the Civil Service Commission, to honor this auspicious day. (NNT)









































