HM the King emphasizes importance of collaborative efforts among leaders to ensure all citizens’ happiness, security, and progress

His Majesty the King, on his 72nd birthday anniversary (July 28), called on the nation’s leaders to unite around sustainable prosperity and development during a ceremony at Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall within the Grand Palace. His Majesty stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among high-ranking officials to ensure all citizens’ happiness, security, and progress.







Addressing representatives from key national institutions, the Thai monarch noted that Thailand’s future hinges on a collective commitment to shared goals, emphasizing the necessity for ongoing dedication and cooperation among all stakeholders in governance.

His Majesty the King also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to interact with leaders of Thailand’s major institutions, appreciating their good wishes on his birthday. He added that such expressions of unity are crucial for strengthening the resolve to advance national goals. (NNT)



















































