PM Prayut welcomes Japanese Defense Minister to Bangkok

BANGKOK – Lt. Gen. Khongcheep Tantaravanich, Defense Ministry Spokesman, announced today that Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, welcomed Mr. Kono Toro, Japanese Defense Minister on the occasion of his visit to Thailand to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-PLUS).

The two parties expressed appreciation for the long-standing diplomatic relations, and relations between the royal families as well as progress in military relations. They also discussed enhancing military relations and security cooperation through bilateral mechanisms in politics and security of the two countries.

Mr. Kono Toro expressed his appreciation for Thailand’s leading role in ASEAN. Japan is still determined to strengthen relations with Thailand and ASEAN and respects the resolutions of the UN Security Council that urges all countries to be completely free of missiles and nuclear weapons.

Gen. Prayut thanked Japan for providing more support for educational cooperation. He stressed that the stability of the country and the region is the basis of economic, social and cultural prosperity. Thailand is ready to take part in solving regional problems and support Japan in playing a more creative and sustainable security role in the region. He has also invited Japan to offer cooperation in the defense industry and jointly invest in reshaping Thailand.

After that, they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Thai Ministry of Defense and the Japanese Ministry of Defense on military cooperation and exchange. This will be a framework for promoting mutual cooperation on security and the military in various areas such as an exchange of visits, military news, perspectives, knowledge and common interests at many levels, joint training, education and research, logistics, military equipment and technology, and the national defense industry etc.

The MOU between the Thai and Japanese Ministries of Defense will benefit development of good military relations and cooperation of both countries that will enhance understanding and trust and foster peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region and other regions.