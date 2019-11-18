Pattaya city and community leaders marched down Beach Road to raise awareness about domestic violence as part of HRH Princess Bajarakitiyabha’s “Say No to Violence Against Children & Women” campaign.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya kicked off the Nov. 15 procession with representatives from the Fountain of Life Foundation, Pattaya Prosecutor’s Office, Zonta Club of Bangkok and Father Ray Foundation.

The event is part of UNICEF’s “Say No to Violence Against Children & Women” campaign. HRH Princess Bajarakitiyabha, who worked on similar projects at the Pattaya Prosecutor’s Office for two years, is Thailand’s honorary chairwoman.

Campaigners work to combat physical and mental abuse of women and children, often at the hands of family members or spouses. Banlue said seven Thai women a day are victims of sexual or mental abuse and that agencies receive in excess of 30,000 complaints about domestic violence a year.

Women’s groups parade to combat domestic violence 1 of 10