PM Prayut chairs economic ministers’ meeting

BANGKOK – After taking a day off to recover from a bout of common flu, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, returned to work on Friday (Jan 31). The Prime Minister today chaired the first meeting of economic ministers this year to follow up on the budget for the 2020 fiscal year and measures to mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus on the tourism sector.





The economic ministers’ meeting considered measures to support the country’s tourism industry following the global outbreak of coronavirus. Short-term measures will be implemented between February and April this year. The measures include creating an understanding with the public about the government’s efforts to improve the people’s quality of life and help those affected; monitoring and facilitating tourists; providing remedial assistance to tourism businesses; and seeking new markets to stimulate domestic tourism.

Long-term measures will be carried out from May onwards. They will strengthen the entire tourism industry. An “Ease of Training” committee will be set up to consider guidelines to attract more tourists, after the situation has returned to normal. The measures will focus on improving facilities to accommodate arriving passengers, restructuring the tourism industry to upgrade services and supporting markets to attract more high-end tourists.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister appeared fresh and healthy, after taking a day off to recover from a dose of flu.