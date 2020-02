A speeding motorcyclist drove into a utility pole in Sattahip, killing himself and injuring his girlfriend. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

Auppasok Tangthong, 28, died in the Jan. 31 wreck on Sukhumvit Road at the Taotan intersection. Pafan Pengmala, 25, was found unconscious and rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Eyewitnesses said Auppasok was speeding before losing control at the J-shaped junction and slamming into the power pole.