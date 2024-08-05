PM praises success of digital wallet registration

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commended the collaborative efforts of both government and private sector entities on Sunday (Aug 4) for efficiently managing the registration process for the 10,000-baht digital wallet initiative. The program, seeking to bolster the economy, saw a significant turnout, with approximately 23.7 million individuals registered by Sunday morning, demonstrating robust public engagement and support.







Srettha said during an interview that the enthusiastic public participation reaffirms confidence in the government’s policies, despite facing political obstacles and critiques made to undermine the campaign. He expressed gratitude for this widespread public endorsement, viewing it as a critical motivator for the government’s continued progress and development efforts.

To accommodate the surge in demand, the government has added 900 new service points at Krungthai Bank branches, increasing the total number of service locations to over 6,000 across the country. These service points’ primary focus is to assist recipients who use smartphones, facilitating a more accessible and efficient registration process for the digital wallet handout. (NNT)





































