Minister unveils plan to increase medical workers to support universal healthcare scheme

The Ministry of Public Health is set to present a 10-year strategic plan to the cabinet this week, targeting an increase in healthcare workers to support the country’s universal healthcare scheme and its ambition to become a wellness and medical hub.

According to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the plan outlines a comprehensive effort to boost the numbers of various healthcare professionals, including graduate doctors, nurses, pharmacists, practitioners of Thai traditional medicine, and public health workers. Over the next decade, the ministry plans to add approximately 31,074 doctors, 124,558 nurses, 9,800 pharmacists, 18,169 conventional medicine practitioners, and 36,993 public health workers.







To address the current shortage of nurses, the ministry has developed three strategies. These include increasing the number of nursing graduates, integrating 10,000 nursing assistants who have completed a year-long training program, and improving work benefits to retain experienced nurses within the public healthcare system. Additionally, the ministry is looking to reintegrate 375 retired teaching nurses into educational roles to bolster training capabilities.

Minister Somsak stated that the focus on expanding and retaining skilled healthcare professionals is crucial to sustaining the nation’s health systems and supporting its healthcare ambitions on the global stage. (NNT)









































