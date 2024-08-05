Foreign Minister visits Malaysia’s ‘Silicon Valley’ in Cyberjaya, Selangor

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited and discussed with Malaysia’s leading technology and digital economy agencies in Cyberjaya, Selangor, which is dubbed as Malaysia’s “Silicon Valley” on 5 August 2024.

On this occasion, the Minister and the Thai delegation were warmly received by the Chairman of Cyberview Sdn Bhd, an agency under Malaysian Ministry of Finance, as Cyberjaya’s technology development hub, as well as executives of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under Malaysian Ministry of Digital responsible for the country’s development of digital economy, and S-DAICO as secretariat of Selangor Aerospace Council, Invest Selangor. The three executives also briefed the Minister and the Thai delegation on various projects and initiatives in and development of Cyberjaya, while nearly 50 representatives of relevant government agencies and businesses in Cyberjaya were also in attendance.







During the brief, the Foreign Minister expressed Thailand’s readiness to exchange information and knowledge, enhance Thailand-Malaysia cooperation in digital economy and other areas of mutual interest in supportive of the growing global need; namely, through the digital nomads initiative, which would further strengthen both sides’ and regional economies.

Cyberjaya is a part of the Malaysian government’s Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) project. It was established in 1997 with an aim to develop Malaysia’s ICT industry, as part of the efforts to make Malaysia a high income country. (MFA)



















































