PM Paetongtarn aims for full 3-year term, pledges maximum effort

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, alongside her 35 cabinet ministers, addressed the media after a special cabinet meeting. She referred to His Majesty the King’s royal address during the oath-taking ceremony, where he wished the cabinet strength and determination to serve the nation and its people, a moment Paetongtarn described as the highest honor for her and the entire cabinet. She promised to apply the King’s guidance in governing the country and committed to working diligently for the benefit of the nation.



Paetongtarn stressed that she and her cabinet will work tirelessly, making every minute count, as representatives elected by the people from various regions and generations. She emphasized that this diversity within her cabinet is a strength that will help them understand and address the real issues facing the public effectively and in a timely manner.

She assured the public of her commitment to work closely with all ministers, creating opportunities for the people while striving for equality. She stated that the work will start immediately, not tomorrow. During the meeting, she instructed her ministers to continue the economic initiatives of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, urging all ministries to maintain momentum, especially with ongoing royal celebrations for His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday throughout the year.







When asked how she plans to ensure the government serves a full three-year term, Paetongtarn replied that her cabinet is committed to achieving this goal. Regarding legal challenges, she expressed confidence in her legal team and the collective experience of both new and seasoned ministers, emphasizing the need for thorough deliberation on all legal matters.

Regarding personal legal cases, Paetongtarn laughed off concerns, mentioning that she had never faced any legal issues before, but she is prepared to handle the situation, especially since her children are still young.

On policy continuity, Paetongtarn highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency with the previous administration’s policies, particularly those developed under Srettha’s leadership. She reiterated that the new policies are aligned with the coalition government’s agenda and adapted to current circumstances.







When questioned about her connection to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the perception that his influence is returning, Paetongtarn declined to address the matter, stating that the focus should be on moving forward with good vision, regardless of the source.

Finally, regarding the much-anticipated digital wallet scheme, Paetongtarn deferred to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat for details, but assured that economic stimulus efforts would begin immediately. She also affirmed her readiness to reassure the international community about Thailand’s political stability, stating that her government is committed to securing the nation’s future and will work to complete its full term. (TNA)

















































