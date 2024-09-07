Their Majesties the King and Queen grant audience to newly appointed members of Cabinet

BANGKOK, Thailand – Their Majesties the King and Queen granted an audience to the newly appointed members of the Cabinet at the Amporn Sathan Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on September 6. The occasion marked the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Cabinet, following their appointment by royal decree.

During the ceremony, His Majesty the King addressed the Prime Minister and her ministers, expressing his pleasure in meeting them and offering his best wishes.







His Majesty offered his blessings, expressing hope that the Cabinet would have the strength and determination to fulfill their duties, as promised, for the benefit of Thailand and its people. He conveyed his confidence that they would serve well and offered his encouragement for both the present and the future.

The ceremony marks a crucial step as the Cabinet prepares to officially assume their roles in governing the country. (NNT)





































