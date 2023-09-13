PM orders police crackdown on organized criminal gangs

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in curbing criminal activities led by organized criminal elements and influential figures. The order comes in response to a recent progress report submitted by Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

The prime minister has emphasized that the police must not act as an enabler for influential figures, in remarks intended to uphold public confidence in matters of safety and security.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn meanwhile provided an update on database servers that had initially suffered water damage, saying they have since been successfully restored. He added that all data will be fully recovered within 3-4 days. (NNT)

















