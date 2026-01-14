NACC overhauls ITA system amid public doubts over corruption oversight

BANGKOK, Thailand – A public relations subcommittee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has advanced efforts to build public understanding and confidence in the Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA), which evaluates government agencies. The work ensures the assessment results are practical, credible, and widely trusted.







The subcommittee met at the NACC office with representatives from relevant agencies, including the Public Relations Department. Officials reviewed progress on revising the ITA system, which has evaluated nearly 8,000 government agencies nationwide over the past decade and serves as a key tool for assessing transparency and ethical standards.

Subcommittee advisers said that although many agencies receive high ITA ratings, public concern over governance and corruption continues. Recent incidents that raised questions about oversight have highlighted the need to optimize the assessment to better align its results with public expectations and actual performance.







As part of the review, the NACC has established six subcommittees to examine different aspects of the ITA, including public communication and understanding. Key objectives include clearly explaining the evaluation process, building confidence in the results, and encouraging agencies to voluntarily use the findings to improve transparency and information disclosure.

Subcommittee leaders said public participation and expert input are critical to the reform, which is expected to conclude by April 2026. The revised framework will be shared with more than 7,300 agencies subject to ITA evaluation, supporting greater trust, accountability, and transparency in line with NACC guidelines. (NNT)



































