PM orders Air Force action against pollution crisis

In an urgent response to the escalating air pollution crisis in Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has tasked the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) with implementing comprehensive measures to address the situation.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) this week reported alarming levels of PM2.5 – particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter – in Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. As of Tuesday (Jan 16), Samut Songkhram’s air pollution levels reached 90.3 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), far exceeding the safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³. Samut Sakhon recorded a slightly lower but still hazardous level of 75.8 µg/m³.







Eighteen provinces across the country are also experiencing moderate to high pollution levels. Ratchaburi is currently the most affected in the “orange” zone, with a recorded PM2.5 level of 67.6 µg/m³. In Bangkok, Nong Khaem district reported the highest level at 58.6 µg/m³.

Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, affirmed the directive, stating the agency’s plan to address the haze includes using water-dumping aircraft and collaborating with multiple organizations for forest fire prevention and control. The RTAF will employ the Basler BT-67 aircraft for these fire prevention and water-drop missions.

The Air Force also plans to acquire four additional water containers for its water-dumping fleet and intends to enhance its capabilities with a weather radar system for better forecasting and locating of forest fires.































