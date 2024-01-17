DIT approves increase in prices of milk and products

The prices of raw milk have seen an upward shift, resulting in additional expenses for consumers, especially those purchasing 1-liter packs of fresh milk.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that the department has approved an increase in the prices of milk and milk products. The decision came after consultations with the Thai Dairy Industries Association and Dairy& Foods Industry Association, and companies engaged in the production and distribution of fresh milk and milk products.







The adjustment in prices is attributed to the rising cost of raw cow’s milk. As a consequence, the prices of UHT milk in 180-225 milliliter packages will be raised by 25-50 satang. Larger packaging sizes will witness proportional increases. For instance, the price of a 1-liter pack may rise by 1-2 baht.

The increase in the price of raw milk follows a resolution by the Milk Board, which announced an adjustment of 2.25 baht per kilogram, changing the rate from the previous 20.50 baht per kilogram to 22.75 baht per kilogram.







Companies seeking a price adjustment must provide evidence of purchasing raw cow’s milk at a rate that aligns with the Milk Board’s announcement, not lower than 22.75 baht per kilogram.

Additionally, they must submit information on the proportion of the usage of raw cow’s milk, as different formulas may require varying proportions. The approval for price adjustments will be considered on a case-by-case basis. (TNA)





























