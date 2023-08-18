PM observes double-track rail projects in Saraburi

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday took a field visit to Saraburi province to inspect the Thai-Chinese Cooperation Project on the Bangkok-Nong Khai High-speed Railway.

The Prime Minister followed up on the construction progress of the 1st train tunnel (Pha Sadet Tunnel) of the double-track railway, route Map Kabao (Saraburi)-Thanon Chira Junction (Nakhon Ratchasima), at Hin Lap Station construction site in Muak Lek district.







He was briefed by State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s Governor Nirut Maneephan on the overall progress of Map Kabao-Thanon Chira Junction double-track railway construction, and, then, left for the site of Muak Lek Tunnel in Muak Lek subdistrict, Muak Lek district, to monitor the construction progress of the 1st section of Thai-Chinese Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed railway project (Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima).

General Prayut who is also Defence Minister later visited Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in Mitraphap subdistrict before returning to Bangkok.









The five double-track railway projects are about to complete and set to open for service from September 2023.

The five double-track railway projects are: 1) Northern route: Lop Buri-Pak Nam Pho, for a distance of 145 km; 2) Northeastern route: Map Kabao-Thanon Jira Junction, for a distance of 132 km; 3) Southern route: Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon, for the distance of 421 km (Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin and Hua Hin-Prachuab Kirikhan); 4) Northern route: Denchai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong; and 5) Northeastern route: Ban Phai-Mukdaharn-Nakhon Phanom.

Construction of the first 3 routes has commenced since early 2018. They are expected to be opened for service in 2023-2024.

The 4th and 5th projects are now in progress.







All these projects, once completed, would greatly contribute to national competitiveness through trade and logistics connectivity, both domestically and internationally. They will cover a total distance of 700 km and would increase railroad capacity, allowing more frequent services, and cutting down on travel time by at least one hour.

The 2nd phase of the double-track rail project has also been planned.

Should it be pushed forward, the double-track railroad will serve over 50 provinces, covering over 3,000 km by the year 2029. (TNA)









































