PM observes cloud seeding operation and takes part in building firebreaks in Chiang Mai

The Royal Rainmaking operation is anticipated to greatly contribute to the tackling of the ongoing air pollution issue in Chiang Mai and the northern region in general.

The air pollution situation is currently a cause for concern, exacerbated by seasonal slash-and-burn agricultural practices and smog from combustion engine vehicles.







Additionally, staying on the topic of air pollution, Prime Minister Srettha also visited an exhibition on fuel management before participating in creating firebreaks alongside volunteers and local residents involved in wildfire suppression.

This initiative is expected to prevent the spread of bushfires and further complications with air pollution. (NNT)









































