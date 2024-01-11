PM reviews progress of EV two-row cars in Chiang Mai

Currently, a prototype vehicle has been introduced, and two additional cars are expected to be operational soon. These vehicles are in the process of registration and are undergoing formalities with the transportation authorities, with an anticipation of being put to use in the near future.







The cost of converting a traditional two-row vehicle to an EV is estimated at 700,000 Thai Baht per unit. The shift from the conventional red two-row vehicles, which cost around 3 Baht per kilometer in fuel, to the EV model, will significantly reduce the cost to about 70 Satang per kilometer.







This transition represents a substantial reduction in operating costs and is a step towards more sustainable transportation solutions in Thailand. (NNT)



























