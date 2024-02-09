Smoke from forest fires covers Chiang Mai

Smog from forest fires has once again blanketed the city of Chiang Mai and PM 2.5 levels exceed the standard at 3 areas.

Visibility has decreased as the haze is likely drifting from different districts where there are efforts to manage fires in agricultural areas and winds blowing into the city.







PM 2.5 levels exceeded the standard at 3 points: Sri Phum Sub-district at 43.9 micrograms per cubic meter; at the Chiang Mai Province Office, at 39 micrograms per cubic meter; and Hod District, at 38.7 micrograms per cubic meter, beginning to impact health.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai on Friday has discovered 7 hotspots, resulting in a total of 124 accumulated hotspots. However, the number has decreased compared to previous years after the Chiang Mai Governor managed to halt the burning of rice and corn husks, instead plowing them under and using them as fertilizer. (TNA)































