PM invites Volkswagen to invest in Thailand

The Thai Prime Minister has met with executives from Volkswagen Group, a major global vehicle manufacturer and the largest car manufacturer in Germany, known for its advanced automotive engineering technology.

Volkswagen operates 114 manufacturing plants globally, with products available in over 150 countries. It plans to expand its Electric Vehicle Charging Network, aiming to establish 45,000 quick charge points worldwide by 2025.







During the meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited Volkswagen executives to make a long-term investment in Thailand, acknowledging the long-standing trade relations between Thailand and the company. Volkswagen representatives expressed appreciation for the Thai government’s policies, with the Prime Minister commending the company’s professionalism and clean energy policies.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister met with executives from Infineon Technologies AG, Germany's largest semiconductor manufacturer. Infineon is ranked among the top 10 semiconductor players globally, operating in 25 countries with a focus on the automotive sector. Infineon specializes in producing automotive and industrial system semiconductors, sensors, and microcomputers for system control.







Infineon has shifted to 100% green energy in its production processes in European plants and for its facilities in Texas, USA, and in Kulim and Malacca, Malaysia.

The Prime Minister praised the company not just for financial investments but also for focusing on research and training for Thais. Infineon is likely to increase its investments in Thailand and plans to collaborate with universities and research institutions to develop graduates with specialized skills for the semiconductor industry. (NNT)


































