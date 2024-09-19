Bangkok invites public to pin ‘Friendly City’ spots for universal design database

BANGKOK, Thailand – Phanumas Sukampon, an advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, participated in the press conference launching the “Friendly City: Pin a Spot for Your Loved Ones” project on September 19. The event, held at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), Ratchathewi District, was attended by executives from eight partnering agencies.

Phanumas expressed his gratitude to the partner agencies for helping make the “Friendly City” initiative a reality by building a database of accessible facilities for everyone. He highlighted the importance of Universal Design, citing simple examples like ramps, which are preferred by many over stairs for ease of use.



He urged the public to contribute by identifying areas where accessibility might be lacking, such as hidden spots or places with accessibility issues, and to report them. Additionally, he encouraged all agencies to motivate society to participate in such beneficial activities, which can enhance the quality of life for the broader community.

The goal of the project is to create a comprehensive database of facilities that serve all citizens, from the elderly to people with disabilities, by ensuring public spaces are accessible and safe.


































































