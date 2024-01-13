PM inaugurates National Children’s Day celebration at Government House

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Deputy Prime and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, has inaugurated the National Children’s Day celebration at Government House, focusing on environmental awareness among youth with the theme “Kids Change, World Change.”







The event was organized into three areas: the Green Zone, highlighting natural resources and the role of mangroves and trees; the Blue Zone, underscoring the need for water conservation; and the Pink Zone, dedicated to teaching children about biodiversity and ways to reduce pollution.







The day was filled with engaging activities, including environmental games, informative stage shows, and a vibrant parade with over 30 characters symbolizing different environmental aspects. The gathering also promoted eco-friendly practices, encouraging the use of public transport, personal water bottles, reusable cutlery, and cloth bags to reduce reliance on plastic. (NNT)











































