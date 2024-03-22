PM hosts Ramadan iftar dinner in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hosted a Ramadan iftar dinner, praising all Muslims for diligently observing their religious duties and extending wishes for their happiness.

The event took place at the Al Meroz Hotel in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Setthathirath Thaweesin, along with key government officials, hosted the Ramadan iftar dinner for the year 1445 in the Islamic calendar.







The Sheikhul Islam (Chularajmontri), spiritual leader of Thailand’s Muslims, ambassadors of the Muslim diplomatic corps in Thailand, and members of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand and representatives from the Muslim community attended the event.

Prime Minister expressed his delight and honor to participate in the Ramadan iftar dinner, a sacred ceremony for Muslims worldwide. Observing Ramadan is a significant religious practice in Islam, fostering closeness to Allah.







This period prompts reflection on the teachings of the Quran, guiding individuals towards spiritual purification, acts of good deeds and forgiveness for one another, ultimately leading to love, unity and a harmonious society.

The Prime Minister commended the Muslim community for their devout adherence to religious principles and extended his heartfelt wishes for their well-being, prosperity, strength, and fulfillment of aspirations.

Additionally, the Prime Minister presented a dried fruit basket (for Ramadan) to Chularajmontri and joined in partaking of the meal. (TNA)







































