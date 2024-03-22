Thai Defense Ministry in stage of reforming and downsizing, says Suthin

The Ministry of Defense is preparing to disband and transfer military units by 2027, aiming to cut 700 personnel.

The Minister of Defense Suthin Klungsaeng insisted that society can rest assured as reforms proceed to downsize the military.

After the meeting of the Defense Council on Thursday, he said that the Council approved the proposal of the military reform working group.







The key aspect is the reduction of personnel in the initial phase, which is an urgent matter between the fiscal years 2025-2027, by eliminating unnecessary positions, including those due for retirement, totaling more than 700 positions.

Additionally, there will be consolidation or merging of organizations or units with similar missions, resulting in a reduction of over 34 million baht in the budget.

Rear Admiral Thanipong Sirisawetsak, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, stated that after that, there will be long-term structural improvements in Phase 2.







A working group will be established with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense as the chairperson. Currently, the process is underway, considering unit adjustments based on circumstances and threats that the military must face. The number of personnel will decrease according to the military development plan.

Furthermore, a white paper will be produced to serve as a guideline for military operations in a unified direction. The consolidation of combat units will be considered in the next phase. (TNA)































