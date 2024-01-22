Industry Ministry mulls revamping fireworks factory laws

The Ministry of Industry is looking into plans to amend its laws governing fireworks factories following a deadly explosion at a facility in Suphan Buri.

According to Permanent Secretary for Industry Nattapol Rangsitpol, the initiative comes in response to an order from Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, aiming to enhance the management of small-scale factories that could pose risks to nearby communities.







Nattapol said a new committee is being set up to reassess the Factory Act of 1992 alongside safety and environmental guidelines. The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has been instructed to adapt the act, focusing on small fireworks manufacturers, including facilities operating with machinery under 50 horsepower or employing fewer than 50 workers.







The move represents a broader strategy by the central administration to prevent accidents that might impact workers, local residents, and the environment. In the drought season, the DIW issues warnings to high-risk manufacturing sectors, advising them on fire prevention methods. This includes issuing a safety manual that covers inspections, maintenance, and updates of electrical equipment and machinery.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul, during a recent meeting, also emphasized the importance of conducting yearly inspections in factories, particularly those that store hazardous substances. (NNT)































