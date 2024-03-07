Interior Minister acknowledges decentralization of power to localities and social order issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has met with the Commission on Local Governance.

He stated that the Ministry of Interior is a significant entity, hence effective oversight of operations is crucial. The commission plays a vital role in assisting the Ministry of Interior to address and resolve various complaints.







The minister further mentioned that the commission, particularly the Senate—which consists of many qualified individuals with experience in the civil service—has provided valuable suggestions to the management, civil servants, and staff of the Ministry of Interior.

Minister Anutin emphasized that the Ministry of Interior has been advancing missions in line with the government’s policy focused on alleviating suffering and promoting health and well-being among the citizens.







The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged that local administrative organizations are currently facing several specific tasks, including dealing with drought and social order issues, addressing various problems, strengthening the foundation of life, fostering development, and generating income for the citizens.

The minister also appreciated the suggestions provided by the commission to the Ministry of Interior on all matters, which are beneficial for both the Ministry and the public.

These include the decentralization of power to localities, and upgrading certain areas that are tourist or commercial centers to special administrative zones. (NNT)































