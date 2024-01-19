PM emphasizes Thailand’s openness for global trade and investment at 2024 WEF in Davos

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced during his attendance at the 2024 World Economic Forum this week that Thailand has sent a clear message to the world that the Kingdom is now open for all dimensions, including international trade negotiations and cross-country investments.

The Thai delegation participated in at least 19 meetings during the week-long event. These included seminars, encounters with various private sectors, and bilateral meetings with significant figures such as the President of the Swiss Confederation, the Prime Minister of Belgium, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam.







These meetings mainly focused on trade and other related processes. The Prime Minister emphasized that these discussions have led to clarity on future implementation. In terms of meetings with the private sector, they met with companies such as COCA COLA, Dubai World, and the Adani Group. The latter, known for its expertise in ports and airports, presents numerous opportunities for Thailand to learn from.

Prime Minister Srettha also met with Ruth Porat, the Chair and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet, and the Chief Financial Officer of Google.







He elaborated that they discussed ongoing collaboration on the establishment of Google’s Cloud center in Thailand, which is seen as a positive direction. Google intends to bring technology to aid the public health service system and aims to uplift the income of Thai farmers, ensuring that citizens at all levels benefit from modern technology that is about to enter the country, under the concept of leaving no one behind. (NNT)































