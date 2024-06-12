PM convenes strategic meeting to bolster tourism across 55 designated must-visit provinces

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has convened a strategic meeting to bolster tourism across 55 designated must-visit provinces in Thailand. The session, attended by governors and regional executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), focused on economic stimulation through tourism for the latter half of 2024.

The government’s strategy, known as IGNITE TOURISM THAILAND, seeks to transform the nation into a global tourism hub. The plan includes enhancing connectivity between major and must-visit cities, improving infrastructure, and promoting unique local experiences through the “5 Must Do It in Thailand” campaign, showcasing local cuisine, cultural sights, unique destinations, local crafts, and activities to boost physical and mental health.







Key policies set by the prime minister involve upgrading travel infrastructure, enhancing direct flight availability, and promoting partnerships across the tourism sector. There is also a strong push for more intensive marketing of lesser-known destinations tailored to specific traveler groups using digital platforms.

The meeting addressed the significance of sustainable tourism, urging the development of eco-friendly projects and community involvement in managing tourist attractions. Safety enhancements at tourist sites and the development of new attractions were also discussed to ensure diverse and secure experiences for visitors.









Srettha expressed confidence that these collaborative efforts would lead to sustained growth and prosperity in Thailand’s tourism sector, acknowledging the dedication of all agencies involved in this national campaign. (NNT)



































