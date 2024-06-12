‘Ambassadors’ Visit to the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand 2024’ welcome reception

The diplomatic corps from 8 OIC countries, alongside Ambassadors of Thailand and MFA executives, under the project “Ambassadors’ Visit to the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand 2024,” themed “Uplift the People’s Quality of Life,” attended the welcome reception, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Minister of Justice, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Thailand, and Ambassador of Thailand to Saudi Arabia gave opening remarks on 11 June 2024.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior expressed appreciation to the diplomatic corps delegation for participating in the trip, and emphasised the government’s key policies, especially areas of development for Thailand to be regional hubs of areas, such as health services, air transportation, and tourism. He also stressed Thailand’s commitment in cooperating with Muslim countries in various areas to uplift people’s living standards, including food security, energy, and climate change.







On this occasion, Luukrieng Group, an association for children affected by violence in the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand, brought with them their culinary skills and cooking techniques to showcase through creative dining cuisine based on local southern ingredients. The diplomatic corps also had an opportunity to be presented performances by Thai youth orchestra and various cultural dances from Yala province. (MFA)









































