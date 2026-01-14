PM Anutin rushes to southern border after overnight bomb attacks on PTT stations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made an emergency late-night visit to Thailand’s southern border provinces on January 13 after a series of 11 bomb explosions struck PTT gas stations, causing extensive property damage.

Upon arrival, Anutin met with Piyasiri Wattanavarangkul, secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center, to receive a detailed briefing on the incidents and the sequence of events. Authorities are continuing investigations while maintaining heightened security across the affected areas.







The prime minister ordered immediate support for those impacted, instructing agencies to provide assistance beyond financial compensation. Measures include helping victims secure alternative sources of income, arranging temporary trading locations for affected business operators, and ensuring access to all applicable welfare benefits.



The premier also directed that compensation be processed with urgency, fairness, and clear timelines, and that progress be monitored daily. Officials were instructed to report any obstacles that could delay assistance.

In addition, Anutin ordered security agencies to strengthen intelligence operations to prevent further incidents and improve preparedness. (NNT)



































