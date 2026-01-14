Government sets 2026 preparations in motion for Royal Cremation Ceremony of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zaram has chaired the first meeting of 2026 of the Ceremonial Committee for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, at Government House. Senior officials and representatives from relevant agencies attended to review overall preparations for the royal ceremony.

Participants included Supamas Isarabhakdi, minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and chair of the Public Relations Committee for the Royal Ceremony, along with Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, and officials from related agencies. The meeting addressed coordination and planning to ensure all arrangements proceed in line with royal tradition.







Yupha said the government remains deeply grateful for the lifelong royal duties carried out by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, for the welfare and well-being of the Thai people. She said His Majesty the King has granted royal permission for the government to proceed with organizing the Royal Cremation Ceremony, leading to the establishment of a central steering committee and supporting subcommittees.

The committee reviewed plans covering ceremonial arrangements and public participation. Preparations include providing sandalwood flowers with appropriate designs and nationwide distribution, as well as constructing royal crematorium replicas and sandalwood offering pavilions in Bangkok, provincial areas, districts, temples, and overseas locations to enable public participation with proper decorum.



Plans were also approved for exhibitions and educational activities presenting the royal biography, royal duties, and cultural knowledge associated with the ceremony, along with commemorative publications and a post-ceremony exhibition at Sanam Luang. Sophon said all agencies must carry out their duties with care and close coordination to ensure the ceremony proceeds with order and dignity in accordance with royal tradition. (NNT)



































