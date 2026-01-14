PM orders extra relief for southern border businesses after petrol station bombings

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered urgent consideration of additional measures to ease the burden on businesses in Thailand’s southern border provinces following recent bomb attacks on petrol stations. The directive was issued as part of efforts to restore security and economic confidence in the affected areas.







According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Anutin raised the situation ahead of a Cabinet meeting after coordinated explosions damaged 11 petroleum service stations across the three southern border provinces. He convened an urgent discussion with the defence minister, the secretary-general of the National Security Council, and security agencies to review the incidents and coordinate a response.

The prime minister directed the 4th Army Area and the 9th Provincial Police Region to reinforce security and swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible. He also coordinated with PTT to ensure assistance for affected station operators and assigned the deputy prime minister and finance minister, together with the energy minister, to examine additional relief measures for local businesses to help stabilize investment activity.

Separately, Anutin instructed the foreign minister to monitor international developments since the start of the year and assess any potential economic or security impacts on Thailand. Relevant agencies were told to prepare response options should global conditions change.

The prime minister also ordered the Interior Ministry and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to accelerate the disbursement of approved relief funds for people affected by flooding and the Thailand–Cambodia situation. He said compensation must reach evacuees and homeowners with damaged property without delay. (NNT)



































