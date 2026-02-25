PM Anutin, Chinese Envoy discuss rice exports, investment at Bangkok talks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei in Bangkok to discuss trade, investment, and broader bilateral cooperation, with rice exports high on the agenda. Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, was joined by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and senior officials at a dinner hosted by the Chinese Embassy.







The two sides reviewed progress under a 500,000-ton rice export framework. An initial shipment of 40,000 tons is scheduled for delivery by the end of February, and China indicated it will expedite additional purchase orders to meet the full annual target in 2026. Thai officials welcomed China’s continued support as a key market for rice exports, as well as its role in tourism, with roughly 30,000 Chinese visitors arriving in Thailand each day.

Discussions also addressed the regulation of business operations and foreign investment. Both countries agreed to stricter oversight of operators who violate the law, with China stating that it does not support illegal business activities and is prepared to coordinate on enforcement. Chinese representatives outlined potential expansion in advanced technology sectors, including robotics, with projected investment exceeding 10 billion baht and expected employment gains in Thailand.



Infrastructure development, including the high-speed rail project, was also mentioned as part of ongoing economic cooperation. China signaled support for stronger customs controls and import supervision to curb the entry of substandard goods. Both sides reaffirmed plans to deepen economic ties, with China expressing readiness to remain a major destination for Thai exports amid global trade uncertainty. (NNT)



































