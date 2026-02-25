Election Commission certifies 396 constituency MPs from 2026 general election

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has officially certified 396 constituency Members of Parliament from the 2026 general election, confirming that the polling was conducted with integrity and fairness.

On February 25, 2026, the ECT board endorsed 396 candidates recommended by the Office of the ECT after reviewing election inspectors’ reports, which confirmed the voting process was honest and equitable. Officials noted that this certification does not limit the ECT’s authority to investigate future complaints or petitions about electoral fraud.







The 396 endorsed MPs may collect their official certification letters from the ECT beginning February 26, 2026, during government office hours starting at 8:30 AM. These documents are required for formal registration at the Secretariat of the House of Representatives.

The remaining four constituency seats have not been certified, as the ECT has ordered a recount or re-voting in certain units in Phayao, Suphan Buri, and Chanthaburi due to irregularities. The commission expects to finalize and certify the 100 party-list MPs by early March, once all pending counts are complete. (NNT)



































