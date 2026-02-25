PM Anutin says Border Patrol Police Unit 21 explosion was technical accident, not sabotage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul clarified that the recent explosion at the Border Patrol Police Unit 21 armory in Surin Province was a technical accident, not sabotage or related to border tensions.

The Prime Minister stated he received a comprehensive briefing confirming the incident was unrelated to national security along the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasized that evacuating nearby residents was a standard precaution under provincial emergency response plans, as armories contain materials that are sensitive to heat and prone to ignition.







The Prime Minister directed all agencies responsible for military hardware and ordnance storage to strengthen supervision and maintenance protocols. This aims to prevent similar technical failures through more rigorous safety inspections and controlled storage environments.

The Prime Minister also noted his recent meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and the Army Chief of Staff to discuss national security. He reaffirmed the military’s readiness to defend the nation’s sovereignty and the government’s commitment to fully support the Army’s missions for unified security operations. (NNT)



































