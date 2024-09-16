PM allocates flood relief operations to ministers, stresses early warning systems

BANGKOK, Thailand – On September 16, 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an urgent meeting at the Phakdibodin Building, Government House, to discuss the establishment of the Flood Relief Operations Center (FROC). This center, part of the National Committee for the Management of Flood, Storm, and Landslide Situations, is aimed at supporting affected areas and providing necessary relief.



Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, also serving as the Minister of Defense, was appointed chair of the operations center, with Deputy Prime Ministers Anutin Charnvirakul, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Prasert Chanruangthong supporting him. Several key ministers and officials from various ministries, including Agriculture, Transportation, and Natural Resources, attended the meeting to discuss immediate measures and long-term strategies.

The Prime Minister shared her personal experience during a recent visit to flood-affected areas in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai. She praised local residents for their resilience despite the severe flooding and thanked volunteers, security forces, and other agencies for their relentless efforts. Temporary shelters have been established for displaced people, but Paetongtarn emphasized the need for precise and rapid compensation, noting that current guidelines often underestimate the actual damage.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn also urged the inclusion of scientific assessments, such as water flow rates, in future compensation frameworks to ensure fairness. While floodwaters have begun to recede in some areas, such as Mae Sai and Nong Khai, the Prime Minister expressed concern about the overall flood situation and stressed the importance of refining early warning systems. She called for budget allocation reviews, especially for the implementation of Cell Broadcast technology to improve disaster alerts.

The newly formed FROC, with Phumtham at the helm, is expected to expedite relief efforts, ensuring that aid reaches those most affected in a timely and fair manner. (TNA)

































