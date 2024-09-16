PM expresses concern for rescue volunteers and community aid workers across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has voiced concern for rescue volunteers and community aid workers involved in flood relief efforts across Thailand, urging them to prioritize their safety and rest. The Premier acknowledged their hard work and dedication, highlighting their critical role in helping affected communities during the ongoing crisis.

The government has developed contingency plans for high-risk areas and is preparing recovery operations in regions where floodwaters are receding. These plans will be reviewed at the upcoming Cabinet meeting, with an emphasis on restoring normalcy as swiftly as possible.



In response to health risks, the Prime Minister encouraged citizens to follow the Ministry of Public Health’s guidelines to prevent flood-related diseases. Precautionary measures include regular handwashing, avoiding contact with floodwaters, and ensuring clean food and water consumption.

In Chiang Rai province, efforts to restore the water supply are advancing. The Provincial Waterworks Authority expects water distribution to resume by noon, with full quality standards met by September 16. In Mae Sai district, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Department of National Parks are working to restore the water production system, with normal service expected to fully function within a week. (NNT)







































