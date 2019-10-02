PM 2.5 levels rise in 15 areas in Bangkok region

Bangkok – Last week, southern people were affected by PM 2.5 that exceeded the standard level. This week, the dust problems have occurred in Bangkok and its vicinity. Yesterday, the PM 2.5 levels rose in 15 areas because the cold wind had abated causing still weather. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has warned risk groups against doing outdoor activities and advised them to wear a face mask if they have to go outside for any length of time.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD), in their report on the air quality in Bangkok and vicinity, said the warning mark of PM2.5 was measured between 37 – 67 micrograms per cubic meter which exceeds the standard level in 15 areas. So, beware if you plan to travel to, and spend any time outside in Pathumwan, Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Khlong San, Pasicharoen, Bang Sue, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Bang Plat and Bang Khun Thian in Bangkok.

The area covers Phra Pradaeng district, Mueang Samut Prakan district, Krathum Baen district and Mueang Samut Sakhon district.

The problem is caused by a high pressure system from China and wind that has weakened making the air stagnant and causing an accumulation of dust. The lower air quality in the 15 districts has started to affect the health of residents.

The MOPH has advised risk groups including young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with underlying illnesses, in areas where the PM 2.5 content exceeds the standard level, to avoid undertaking activities or exercising outdoors. They are also advised to wear a face mask if they have to go out for a lengthy period of time, to prevent communicable diseases in the respiratory system in accordance with precautionary principles.

People are also asked to avoid burning-off in open spaces, maintain good condition of their vehicles in order to prevent the emission of black smoke, use the public transport service instead of personal cars and inspect and avoid using public transport that emits black smoke. Construction sites and industrial plants are also asked to reduce dust and air pollution.