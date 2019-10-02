Gunshots fired over illegal drugs dispute

Three gunshots were fired into a row house on Soi Suksomboon in Banglamung during a dispute over someone cutting in line to partake in illegal Mitragyna water.

Also known as Kratom, Mitragyna water is a banned substance with opiate like properties.

Siriwith Tanyawanitchpong, 19, one of seven male and female teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 19 residing at the house, told police the culprits, who he called “gang members” arrived after midnight on Sept. 29, and asked for some of the Mitragyna water that was brewing inside.

Allegedly, a Miss Kai (alias) cut in line and received a slap in the face. A fight broke out with the losers leaving, then returning on motorbikes to fire gunshots at the house.

Neighbors told attending police that this wasn’t the first time trouble broke out there. Loud noises and fights were a common occurrence there.

Upon inspection, police found the pot of Mitragyna water along with a bud of marijuana. All seven remaining teens were taken to Banglamung Police Station for drug testing, with results added to their records before informing guardians.