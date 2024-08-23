Paetongtarn to visit flood-affected Phrae and Nan provinces, prioritizing immediate aid ahead of official PM duties

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced plans to visit Phrae and Nan provinces on August 24 to assess the ongoing flood situation in her capacity as the Pheu Thai Party leader. She emphasized that her current role as Prime Minister is unofficial until she takes the oath of office and delivers her policy address to Parliament, which is expected in September.

Paetongtarn explained that, as she cannot yet issue official orders to government officials, her visit will be focused on providing any possible assistance to affected residents. She expressed deep concern over the severity of the flooding, particularly the risks faced by those stranded in various locations. While on-site, she will coordinate with local Pheu Thai MPs to support relief efforts.







Additionally, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, will represent the government on a separate visit to Chiang Rai on Sunday, August 25, to continue overseeing the response efforts.

Paetongtarn reiterated that her visit is in a personal capacity, aimed at directly understanding the needs of the people and ensuring that immediate support is provided. Since the beginning of the flooding crisis, she and her party have been actively engaged in relief discussions, with Pheu Thai MPs already on the ground in the northern region. (TNA)





































