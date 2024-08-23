Thaksin discusses economy, focusing on strategies to restore confidence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has announced that 14.5 million vulnerable individuals will receive 10,000 baht each in September.

At the “Vision for Thailand 2024” event organized by Nation TV at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon Mall on Aug 22, Thaksin presented his vision for the first time since his return. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including cabinet ministers, business leaders, and corporate executives.







Upon arriving, Thaksin was greeted by a continuous stream of attendees. He shared a table with prominent Thai business figures, including Dhanin Chearavanont, Dhanin Chearavanont, the senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

Thaksin began by discussing the economy, focusing on strategies to restore confidence in Thailand. He noted that after spending 17 years abroad, he returned to find Thais less cheerful due to high debt levels and limited economic opportunities.







He emphasized the need to address issues such as household debt, drug addiction, and gambling. Thaksin called for a systematic approach to problem-solving and urged Thai businesses to compete globally rather than focusing solely on the domestic market.

Regarding the digital wallet project, Thaksin explained its potential to stimulate the economy, promote blockchain technology, and improve access to government services. He revealed that in September 2024, 14.5 million vulnerable individuals, including 13.5 million from vulnerable groups and 1 million disabled persons, will receive 10,000 baht each as part of an economic stimulus package.

This initial distribution will be followed by a more comprehensive rollout in October, pending the completion of the digital wallet system. Thaksin emphasized that this approach would allow for more precise economic stimulation compared to cash-based methods. (TNA)











































