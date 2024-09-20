Phumtham confirms 3-billion-baht flood relief fund ready for distribution

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has approved a 3 billion baht flood relief fund, which is now available for immediate use.

The distribution will follow existing regulations to prevent delays, ensuring that the funds are managed carefully and efficiently.



Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed the approval. He emphasized that there would be no unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles.

Phumtham directed relevant agencies, including the Secretariat of the Prime Minister, the Budget Bureau, and the Ministry of Finance, to review the criteria for additional assistance within one week. This review aims to establish a new framework for future support, addressing the limitations of current relief standards.







Phumtham also expressed his gratitude to military personnel assisting in flood-affected areas. He acknowledged their dedication, noting that some personnel were personally impacted by the flooding. He praised their commitment to public service and assured them that any concerns regarding their well-being would be addressed.

In a separate discussion, Phumtham and his team explored ways to better support affected military personnel. They plan to reconvene and seek legal solutions to provide the necessary aid. (NNT)





































